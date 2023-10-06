Week Six of high school football in Oklahoma marks the start of the second half of the season.
Here are the games KFOR covered:
Deer Creek 25, Choctaw 20
Edmond Santa Fe 56, Mustang 49
Guthrie 20, McGuinness 0
