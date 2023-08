The first Friday night of Oklahoma high school football had more games on the schedule than usual for Week Zero.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Edmond Santa Fe 27, Jenks 26

McGuinness 35, Putnam City 20

Carl Albert 38, Coweta 10

Jones 26, Bethany 14

Deer Creek 39, Edmond North 14

Piedmont 52, Noble 26

Moore 31, Edmond Memorial 28

Clinton 20, Kingfisher 0

Del City 34, Choctaw 25 (suspended)