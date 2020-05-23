From Edmond to Asia: Santa Fe Alum Faces Covid-19 Pandemic in China

Former Edmond Santa Fe star Ekpe Udoh has carved out a fantastic professional basketball career. After playing at Michigan and Baylor, Udoh was a first round draft pick in the NBA.

He’s also taken his talents overseas playing in Turkey and now China. Udoh has seen a lot and faced a lot over the years on the road, but he’s never faced something like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Udoh caught up with our Dylan Buckingham to chat about what the whole pandemic in China has been like, what the future holds and how he hopes to make a massive difference in the lives of people after his playing days are done.

