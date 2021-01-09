Gilgeous-Alexander and Diallo Lead Thunder to Win Over Knicks

New York City native Hamidou Diallo had 23 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-89 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Diallo helped finish off a 15-4 run late in the third quarter to give the Thunder the lead after there had been 15 lead changes.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a big game as well, with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, and had a pair of big layups during that third quarter run, plus was three-for-three from three-point range.

The Thunder held the Knicks to just 36 percent shooting and outrebounded New York 62-48.

Al Horford was the only other Thunder player in double figure scoring with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

OKC got off to a rough start, making just 5-for-24 from the field in the first quarter and trailing 24-15 after one period.

They got even at halftime at 42, then used the late third quarter run to take the lead for good.

The Thunder have won three of four games so far on their five-game road trip to improve to 4-4 on the season.

OKC finishes the road trip Sunday with a 5:00 tipoff at Brooklyn.