Gilgeous-Alexander Triple-Double Leads Thunder to Win over Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 108-94 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

SGA had 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists to lead OKC to their third straight win.

The Thunder led by as many as 23 points, their largest lead of the season, and held off a fourth quarter rally from the Nuggets to win.

OKC shot 55 percent from the field in the first half and led 60-52 at halftime, and built the lead to 89-66 early in the fourth quarter.

An 11-0 Denver run helped trim the lead to nine, but the Nuggets could not get closer than that.

Five Thunder players joined Gilgeous-Alexander in double figure scoring.

Darius Bazley had 17 points, including a pair of late dunks to help clinch the win.

Luguentz Dort had 15 points and made four 3-pointers, while Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 14 points.

Derrick Favors added 10 points for the Thunder, who outrebounded Denver 60-39.

The Thunder improved to 11-19 on the season, and next play at Phoenix on Thursday night at 8:00 pm central time.