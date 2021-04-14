Golden State Makes It Eight Straight Losses for Thunder

The Golden State Warriors made 24 three-pointers, shot 55 percent from the field and tied the most points the Oklahoma City Thunder have ever allowed in a regulation game in a 147-109 win at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 42 points, making 11 three-pointers, as Golden State built the lead to 44 at one point.

The Warriors led by four after the first quarter, then started the second quarter on a 25-10 run to take control for good in a game OKC never had the lead.

The Thunder shot 48 percent from the field, but turned the ball over 21 times and lost their eighth straight game, their longest losing streak since their first season in OKC and tied for the second longest streak in Oklahoma City history.

Darius Bazley had 22 points to lead the Thunder, one of six in double figures for OKC.

Moses Brown had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Svi Mykhailiuk had 14 points and Tony Bradley 13 points.

Theo Maledon added 11 points and Ty Jerome 10.

The Thunder start a four-game road trip Friday night when they visit Detroit at 6:00 pm.

OKC falls to 20-35 on the season.