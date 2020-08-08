Grizzlies Roll Past Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies rallied from an 18-point first quarter deficit to blow out the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-92 on Friday at the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder led 37-19 late in the first quarter, and it was nearly all downhill after that for OKC.

The Grizzlies went on a 26-3 run to take the lead for good, and continued to add to the lead in the second half, going up by 31 points before eventually winning by 29.

Memphis shot 55 percent from the field and held the Thunder to just 35 percent, outrebounded OKC by 22, 58-36, and outscored the Thunder by at least 12 points in each of the last three quarters.

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, with Chris Paul leading OKC with 17 points.

Luguentz Dort added 16 points, including four of the Thunder’s 13 three-pointers.

Seven of those three-point makes came in the first quarter.

Darius Bazley added 12 points off the bench, with Danilo Gallinari scoring 12 as well in a starting role.

Nerlens Noel had 11 points, and started with Steven Adams out for the game.

The Thunder elected to rest Adams as a precaution after he suffered a minor left leg injury on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 10 points, but was just 3-for-13 from the field.

The Thunder bench was just 10-for-47 from the field for 21 percent.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 22 points.

Memphis got its first win in five tries in Orlando.

The Thunder fell to 2-2 in Orlando, and are now 42-26 for the season.

OKC will face Washington next on Sunday at 11:30 am.