Gundy and Cowboys Get Ready for Iowa State

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State’s football team will try to stay unbeaten when they visit Iowa State this Saturday at 2:30.

The Cyclones were picked to finish second in the Big 12, but have a pair of losses this season.

ISU has bounced back with back-to-back wins since then, but OSU coach Mike Gundy knows his team faces a big challenge in Ames.

Gundy also had high praise for running back Jaylen Warren, who has been the most consistent part of the Cowboy offense, and Gundy talked about how impressed he is with the maturation of Spencer Sanders at quarterback.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter