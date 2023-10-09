Oklahoma State’s football team will face their first ranked opponent of the season on Saturday when they welcome Kansas to Stillwater for a 2:30 kickoff.

OSU is coming off an upset win over Kansas State last Friday night.

Cowboy coach Mike Gundy met the media Monday, and said he challenged the team going into the K-State game to work hard and focus on what it would take to win and it paid off.

Gundy also said the coaches are learning what works best for the personnel they have this season and are trying to play to the strengths.

Gundy praised the play of defensive back Cameron Epps, who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after recording two interceptions, including one for a touchdown against K-State.