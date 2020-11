Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy met the media Monday morning to talk about his team’s 41-13 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Gundy said he felt the Cowboys were outcoached and he didn’t like the game plans they used against the Sooners.

With the loss, OSU is now a long shot to get into position to make the Big 12 Championship Game.

Gundy said the Cowboys now have to reset their goals and keep moving forward.