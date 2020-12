Oklahoma State’s football team will conclude the regular season this Saturday when they visit Baylor for a 6:00 kickoff.

The Cowboys are dealing with a variety of injuries, and head coach Mike Gundy said Baylor is a better team than their 2-6 record would indicate.

Gundy also on Monday addressed the issue of players bypassing bowl games and even late regular season games, and he expressed concern about that trend becoming something that could hurt college football in the long r un.