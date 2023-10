Oklahoma State’s football team visits West Virginia this Saturday at 2:30 pm, and OSU head coach Mike Gundy met the media on Monday to talk about it at his weekly news conference.

Gundy was asked about his postgame victory dance after the win over Kansas, and said it’s still called “The Gundy.”

He also talked about the progress of running back Ollie Gordon, who accounted for 284 all-purpose yards in the win over the Jayhawks.