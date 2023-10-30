Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy held his weekly news conference on Monday, five days before what will be the final regular season Bedlam football game for the foreseeable future.

Gundy was asked about his family’s unique involvement with Bedlam, with younger brother Cale being a former Sooner player and assistant coach.

Cale was involved in 28 Bedlam games, and this will be Mike’s 32nd, as either a player, assistant coach or head coach.

Gundy believes Bedlam will eventually happen in a bowl game at some point.

He also thinks the rivalry is not as heated as it used to be when he was a player in the late 1980s.