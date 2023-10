Oklahoma State’s football team will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday night’s home game against Cincinnati at 7:00 pm.

The Cowboys offense has been sparked by the play of running back Ollie Gordon, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Gordon rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in OSU’s win over West Virginia.

At his weekly news conference on Monday, OSU head coach Mike Gundy was asked about Gordon’s play several times.