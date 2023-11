Oklahoma State’s football team will finish the regular season when they host Brigham Young on Saturday at 2:30 pm.

A win over BYU would clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the Cowboys could still make it in with a loss.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy has admitted he doesn’t pay attention to the Big 12’s tie-breakers to determine who’s in the title game, he just wants his team to focus on their job this week.