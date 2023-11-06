Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met the media on Monday to talk about the Cowboys’ next game at UCF on Saturday at 2:30, and take a look back at OSU’s Bedlam win.

Gundy stressed his team and coaches need to start looking ahead to what’s next and not spend too much time enjoying the win over the Sooners.

Gundy was also asked if he had a chance to play Oklahoma in a non-conference game in the near future, would he take it, giving a humorous response to that question.

He also addressed the rising stardom of running back Ollie Gordon and what he needs to do to continue his good play going forward.