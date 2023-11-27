For the second time in three seasons, Oklahoma State’s football team is in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cowboys will face Texas Saturday at 11:00 am at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

OSU head coach Mike Gundy met the media on Monday to talk about the matchup.

He was asked what appearing in the Big 12 title game twice in three seasons does for the program.

The Cowboys will have many players returning to their hometown area of the DFW Metroplex, including running back Ollie Gordon, who’s from Fort Worth, and Alan Bowman, who hails from nearby Grapevine.

Also on Monday, OSU safety Trey Rucker was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Rucker recovered two fumbles, including the game-clinching play in the second overtime against BYU, and had six total tackles.