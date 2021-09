Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said Monday he’s not certain if quarterback Spencer Sanders will be cleared to play this Saturday when the Cowboys host Tulsa at 11:00 am.

Sanders has been in COVID-19 protocols and didn’t play in OSU’s season opener against Missouri State.

Gundy was also asked about the reports the Big 12 will soon be voting on the application for membership from Cincinnati, Central Florida, BYU, and Houston.