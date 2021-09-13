Gundy Talks Blue Field, Spencer Sanders and Young Wideouts

Oklahoma State’s football team plays its first road game this Saturday at 8:00 pm when they visit Boise State.

It will be OSU’s first game to play on the Broncos’ famous blue field, and the first road of the career for a lot of the younger Cowboy players.

On Monday, head coach Mike Gundy talked about how OSU’s freshman wide receivers are talented and can make big plays, but also make a lot of mistakes as younger players.

Gundy was also complimentary of quarterback Spencer Sanders, who made his 2021 season debut against Tulsa last Saturday after missing the season opener due to COVID-19 protocols.