Gundy Wants Improvement in Conditioning, Offensive Line; Sanders Status Up in Air

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday morning and addressed a variety of topics about OSU’s season-opening win over Tulsa last Saturday and the outlook for this Saturday’s Big 12 opener against West Virginia.

Gundy said he would like to see better play from the OSU offensive line, and he felt the team’s overall conditioning was not at the level it should be.

He also said the status of quarterback Spencer Sanders for the game against the Mountaineers is yet to be determined.

He said Sanders will take his walking boot off on Tuesday and see if he’s able to practice after suffering a sprained ankle against the Golden Hurricane.