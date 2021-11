Oklahoma State’s football team will try to stay in Big 12 title contention Saturday night when they host TCU at 7:00 pm at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys will honor former Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders when they unveil a statue of Sanders that night.

The Horned Frogs parted ways with head coach Gary Patterson last week and the interim coach is Jerry Kill, who was an assistant coach at Midwest City High School when OSU head coach Mike Gundy was the Bombers’ quarterback.