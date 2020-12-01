Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda out of intensive care

FILE – Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference where Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. The Dodgers said Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener says the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County.

Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.