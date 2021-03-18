Hawks Make it Seven Straight With Rout of Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks went on an 18-2 run in the first quarter to take control and cruise to a 116-93 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Thunder led 3-2 and that was their only lead of the game, as Atlanta rolled after that.

The Hawks shot 55 percent from the field and outrebounded OKC 46-36 in winning their seventh straight game, all under interim head coach Nate McMillan.

Former Sooner star Trae Young had 23 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic matched Young with 23 points and made six 3-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 19 points, while Ty Jerome had a career high 18 points, on a career high six made three-pointers.

Al Horford had 11 points, while Theo Maledon and Kenrich Williams added 10 points apiece.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field and trailed by as many as 27 points.

OKC has lost eight of their last 10 road games, falling to 17-24 on the season.

The Thunder continue their four-game road trip Sunday when they visit the struggling Houston Rockets for a 1:00 pm tipoff.