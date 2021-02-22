Heat Get Hot in 4th Quarter to Beat Thunder

The Miami Heat started the fourth quarter with a 15-0 run to take control of the game and went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder led by nine at halftime and led for most of the third quarter, before Miami went on a 10-0 run late in the period to take the lead, then went on the big run early in the fourth, getting the lead to 18 points before winning by 14.

All five Heat starters scored in double figures, led by Duncan Robinson, who scored 22 points and had six three-pointers.

Kendrick Nunn added 20 points for Miami, while Bam Adebayo had several dunks and had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 27 points.

SGA was one of four Thunder players in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 13.

Isaiah Roby had 12 points, Mike Muscala and Luguentz Dort each scored 11 points.

OKC was outrebounded 45-38 and committed 17 turnovers.

The Thunder fall to 12-19 on the season, and have lost seven of their nine games.

OKC continues their four-game homestand Wednesday when they host San Antonio at 7:00 pm.