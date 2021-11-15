Heat Hot from Three-Point Range in Win over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – NOVEMBER 15: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat on November 15, 2021 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat hit 18 three-pointers and made 45 percent from beyond the arc on their way to a 103-to-90 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in OKC.

The two teams were tied at 43 at halftime, with both teams shooting better from three-point range than inside the arc.

Miami went on a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to take the lead for good and eventually led by 18 in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Herro scored 26 points and Duncan Robinson had 21 points, with both making five three-pointers.

The Thunder made 15 three-pointers, but shot just 37 percent from three-point range and were outshot overall 45 to 41 percent.

Luguentz Dort had 20 points to lead OKC, his fourth straight 20-plus point game.

Dort was joined in double figures by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who had 16 points, Aleksej Pokusevski with 11 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10.

The Thunder had turnover problems as well with 20.

OKC drops their second straight game and fall to 5-8 on the season.

The Thunder’s four-game homestand continues Wednesday night when they host Houston at 7:00 pm.