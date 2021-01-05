Heat Scorch the Nets in Rout of Thunder in Miami

The Miami Heat lived up to their nickname, going on a 37-7 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take control and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-90 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Monday night.

Miami shot 57 percent from the field and made 16 three-pointers, while holding the Thunder to just 37 percent from the field.

The Heat lead 63-49 at halftime, and the Thunder were down just six at 67-61 when Miami took charge with the decisive run, which eventually built a 35-point lead for the Heat.

Four Heat players scored in double figures, led by Bam Adebayo, who had 20 points.

Kelly Olynyk had 19 points and made five three-pointers.

The Thunder had just three players in double figure scoring, led by 18 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Darius Bazley added 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Luguent Dort had 12 points.

OKC drops to 2-4 on the season.

The Thunder continue their five-game road trip at New Orleans on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.