(KFOR) — This week the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the week is Hartshorne High School’s Courtnee Sensibuagh.

Courtnee is a four year varisity catcher for the softball team, starter on the basketball team, and four-time All District and All Conference in slow AND fast pitch softball.

Outside of sports, Courtnee has a 4.0 GPA.

She also helps organize an annual prom dress giveaway and coaches T-Ball.

After high school she plans to play softball at Arkansas-Monticello.