Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week- Anna Kate Jordan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This week the outstanding Scholar of the week honor goes to Anna Kate Jordan of Shawnee High School.

Not only is she the second seed on her varsity tennis team, she is active in her church away from the court.

She mentors young girls, active in pom, and dance.

Jordan is also involved in mission trips and volunteers for the Salvation Army.

