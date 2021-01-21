Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Aaliyah Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Aaliyah Moore of Moore High School.

Moore was the state’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year last season and is a top ten recruit in the entire nation.

She has a weighted 4.2 grade point average and donates her time to the Buddy Committee, a group of 10 students that assist intellectually challenged students at school.

Moore has signed to play basketball at the University of Texas next season.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.