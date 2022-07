MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Abby Cowell of Southmoore High School.

Abby plays volleyball for the Sabercats.

Abby Cowell

She volunteers at kids volleyball camps and gives individual lessons as well.

Great work, Abby!

