Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Abby Knouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding high school scholar-athletes.
Abby Knouse of Piedmont High School is this week’s recipient.
Abby is a swimmer for the Wildcats and made it to regionals and state last year.
She has a 3.4 grade point average and is involved with her community and helped with the Piedmont parade.
Since it is summer we are going to change things up a bit.
Please send us your nominations for the little league team of the weak, whether it is soccer, T-ball, baseball, softball or other sports!
Homeland sponsors Athlete Scholar of the Week