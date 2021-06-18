Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Abby Knouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding high school scholar-athletes.

Abby Knouse of Piedmont High School is this week’s recipient.

Abby is a swimmer for the Wildcats and made it to regionals and state last year.

She has a 3.4 grade point average and is involved with her community and helped with the Piedmont parade.

Since it is summer we are going to change things up a bit.

Please send us your nominations for the little league team of the weak, whether it is soccer, T-ball, baseball, softball or other sports!

Homeland sponsors Athlete Scholar of the Week

