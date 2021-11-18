Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Aiden Walswick

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Aiden Walswick of Mustang High School.

Aiden is a swimmer for the Broncos and has been a Swim Team member since his freshman season.

He excels in the water, having qualified for the State Swim Meet the past two years.

Aiden Walswick

Aiden has a weighted grade point average of 4.1. He also does good work in the community, volunteering at his church in Mustang, where he is a youth leader.

He has has verbally committed to the Midland University Swim Team in Nebraska.

Congratulations, Aiden!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.