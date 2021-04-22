Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Alexa Ferrell

APACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Alexa Ferrell of Apache High School.

Alexa lettered for the Warriors basketball team for four years and was on the cheer squad as well.

Alexa Ferrell

She has a 4.0 grade point average and is the valedictorian at Apache. She volunteers at the OKC Food Bank and is active in her church youth group.

Alexa plans to attend college and pursue a degree in nursing.

