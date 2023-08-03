OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Alli Bordwine of Chickasha High School.

Alli Bordwine.

Alli is a State Champion Powerlifter who holds three different State records and a four year starter in Softball. Outside of sports, Alli teaches at her church, volunteers in the kitchen at Pioneer School and at her schools blood drives. You can catch Alli this season playing softball at OBU.

Congratulations Alli!

