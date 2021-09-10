Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Allie Clift

High School Athlete of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Allie Clift of Edmond Memorial.

Allie has cheered at Memorial for four years and is the co-captain of the squad.

She’s a member of National Honor Society and has a 4.1 GPA.

Photo goes with story
Allie Clift

Allie also volunteers at Infant Crisis Services, plays piano and is a lifeguard.

Her future plans include attending college to major in communications and journalism.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter