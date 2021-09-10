Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Allie Clift

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Allie Clift of Edmond Memorial.

Allie has cheered at Memorial for four years and is the co-captain of the squad.

She’s a member of National Honor Society and has a 4.1 GPA.

Allie Clift

Allie also volunteers at Infant Crisis Services, plays piano and is a lifeguard.

Her future plans include attending college to major in communications and journalism.

