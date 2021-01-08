Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Alyssa Pando

TONKAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Alyssa Pando of Tonkawa High School.

Alyssa plays softball for the Buccaneers and has started at third base her entire career.

She’s a member of the Honor Society and is also Student Council vice president.

She volunteers at the local food pantry and is active in her church youth group.

Alyssa plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College and then apply to the University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in radiologic technology.

