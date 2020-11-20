Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Amanda Heimbach

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Amanda Heimbach of Putnam City West High School.
Amanda is cheer captain for the Patriots and has been a cheerleader throughout middle school and high school.
She’s a member of the Honor Society, is a class officer and has volunteered at the Oklahoma City Food Bank.
Amanda plans on attending the University of Oklahoma and majoring in special education.
If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.
Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.