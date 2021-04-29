Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Amber Guy

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Amber Guy of Midwest City High School.

Amber plays three different positions on the basketball court and throws the disc and shot put in track.

Amber Guy

She’s had a 4.0 grade point average all four years of high school and made National Honor Society.

Amber’s attending Seward County Community College to play basketball.

