BOWLEGS, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Anna Allison of Bowlegs High School.

Anna Allison.

Anna plays short stop for the softball team, point guard for the basketball team and is a cheerleader for the Bison.

When she’s not playing sports, Anna helps with a kindergarten class for about four hours a day. She also helps coach a softball little league squad.

Awesome job, Anna!

