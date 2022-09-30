BOWLEGS, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Anna Allison of Bowlegs High School.
Anna plays short stop for the softball team, point guard for the basketball team and is a cheerleader for the Bison.
When she’s not playing sports, Anna helps with a kindergarten class for about four hours a day. She also helps coach a softball little league squad.
Awesome job, Anna!
