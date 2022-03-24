SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Anna Kate Jordan of Shawnee High School.

Anna Kate is the second seed on her varsity tennis team, and she’s active in her church.

Anna Kate Jordan

She mentors young girls and also keeps busy in pom and dance.

Anna Kate works hard to help others by being involved in mission trips and volunteering for the Salvation Army.

Great work, Anna Kate!

