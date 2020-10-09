Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Annie Perkins

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.



We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Annie Perkins of Heritage Hall.

Annie is a softball player for the Chargers and is very good in the classroom as well, with a 3.97 grade point average. She’s a four-year member of the Honor Roll.

She mentors third grade students and has been a coach to younger baseball and softball players. She plans to attend college and major in architecture.

