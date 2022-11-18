MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We’re teaming up with Homeland to honor Ava Garceau of SouthMoore.

Ava plays Volleyball for the Sabercats.

Off the court, Ava holds a 4.7 GPA and attends engineering classes at the Moore-Norman Technology Center.

Ava is active in her church and wants to pursue a career in architecture and or in engineering.

Great job, Ava!

