Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week — Bali Botkin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Bali Botkin of Putnam City High School.

Bali Botkin

Bali has been a cheerleader for the Pirates on the varsity squad for the last three years. In addition to that, Bali is in marching band, wind ensemble and full orchestra. Outside of school, she’s on her youth leadership team at church and volunteers for the Bella Foundation fostering dogs. Bali also has a 4.2 GPA.

Congratulations Bali!

