Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Baylor Jones

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Baylor Jones of Crescent High School.

Baylor was a tw- year starting pitcher for the Tigers and is the valedictorian of his class.

Not only that, but he also prepares pigs for the Oklahoma Youth Expo, as well as donating them to Feed Oklahoma.

Next year, Baylor plans on studying business at the University of Central Oklahoma.

