Tonight we are teaming up with “HOMELAND” to honor Ben Walker of Edmond North High School.

Ben is a two-year starter for the Huskies Football team..leading the team in tackles in back-to-back seasons.

Off the field Ben volunteers at the Hope Center in Edmond and works as a Math tutor for kids and somehow between all these things Ben managed to score a perfect 36 on his A-C-T, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Hats off to you Ben.

