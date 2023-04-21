This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Blestin Miller of Prague High School.

Blestin plays Basketball for the Red Devils. On the floor he’s scored over a thousand points in his career. In the classroom he’s a member of Student Council and is on the Honor Roll. He volunteers reading to Elementary school students and helps out bagging kolaches for Prague’s annual Kolache Festival. Blestin plans to play college basketball and go to Seminary school to become a preacher.

Blestin Miller, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Blestin!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to

.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.