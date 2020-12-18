Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Bo Ross II

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Bo Ross II of Destiny Christian High School, and he certainly is deserving.
He created a program called Christmas Cookies for Firefighters, which gives firefighters cookies for working through the holidays.
He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and mentors young men all while playing football, baseball and golf.
Bo plans on pursuing nursing in college.
