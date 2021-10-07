Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Braelyn Blasengame

STUART, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Braelyn Blasengame of Stuart High School.

Braelyn participates in slow and fast pitch softball, cross country, basketball, track and field, quiz bowl, academic team and shooting sports.

She balances all those activities with college-level courses, maintaining a 4.20 GPA.

Braelyn also does good work in the community, volunteering for the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association and Special Olympics. She’s also in the FFA.

She plans on attending Eastern Oklahoma State College to play softball and major in respiratory therapy.

