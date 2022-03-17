DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Brandon Garrison of Del City High School.

KFOR originally honored Brandon in January, but we’ve got a big update on his accomplishments.

Brandon Garrison

Brandon was chosen to be one of 48 participants in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Camp from April 1-3 at the site of the Final Four in New Orleans.

He’ll participate in a scrimmage at the Superdome, where the Final Four will be played.

Garrison is a junior for the Eagles and has a 3.3 grade point average.

Go get ’em in New Orleans, Brandon!

