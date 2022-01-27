DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Brandon Garrison of Del City High School.

Brandon plays basketball for the Eagles while maintaining a 3.3 grade point average.

Brandon Garrison

He also helps coach younger kids and lends a hand to his stepfather’s business by mowing yards and doing some handyman work.

Great job, Brandon!

